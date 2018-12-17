National Track Cycling

LAHORE: On second day of the 64th National Track Cycling Championship in progress cycling velodrome, elite and junior categories events were held. Imran Farooqi,DMD/President SSGC Sports Board, was chief guest of the Second day of the championship. Besides sports related personalities large number of general public were present in the Cycling Velodrome, Lahore. In the end medals were distributed by the chief guest.

Results:.000m: Men Elite Team Sprint: Pakistan Army 1st, Wapda 2nd, SSGC 3rd

4km Men Elite Team Pursuit: Wapda 1st, SSGC 2nd, Pakistan Army 3rd

Women Elite Team Sprint 2 Laps: Wapda 1st, Pakistan Army 2nd, SSGC 3rd

3 km Women Elite Team Pursuit: Pakistan Army 1st, Wapda 2nd,SSGC 3rd

100m Sprint Men’s Junior: Pakistan Army 1st, Punjab 2nd, Islamabad 3rd.