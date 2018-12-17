close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Course participants at PPSA, NIM collect donations

National

December 17, 2018

PESHAWAR: Hearing aid devices were distributed among needy children at a function held here at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy.

The members of the faculty, along with Nighat Mehroze, the director general of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar attended the event held at the auditorium. The officers attending different courses at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) and the NIM were also present on the occasion.

The PPSA is conducting the 78th pre-service course of officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) and Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) since February 26. The course objective is to improve public service delivery through capacity building of the newly recruited officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

