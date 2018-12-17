Action against illegal housing societies in Sargodha begins

SARGODHA: The district council has started taking action against illegal housing societies established on agriculture land in violation of the prescribed procedure.

According to official sources, a lot of housing societies had been established in the district and its plots were sold to people. Moreover, basic amenities of life have also not been provided there.

An official from the district office said that strict action would be initiated against the illegal housing societies and availability of all facilities would also be ensured in already-established schemes.

He said that ban had been imposed on sale and purchase of plots in all the illegal housing societies which had no basic amenities and established without the NoCs. Action was started against 78 societies across the district while their record was also being checked, he informed. The council has also requested the district government to stop transfer of properties in these societies and also informed the land record office in this regard.