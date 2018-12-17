JI chief sees favouritism behind ongoing accountability drive

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday termed the ongoing accountability process favouritism.

"To me, the ongoing accountability process in the country is unnatural. And the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will also suffer like that of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in case of an across-the-board accountability," Sirajul Haq told reporters Shan-i- Mustafa Conference here.

Dr Tariq Sherazi, JI district head, and deputy head Jamil Ahmad Jahangir also addressed the conference. Sirajul Haq said those who plundered the national wealth and syphoned it abroad should be taken to justice through an impartial accountability drive. "If accountability process is natural and meeting the requirements of justice, then why only Nawaz Sharif is being targetted and rest of 436 people, whose names were in the Panama leaks, are yet to be held accountable," he added.

Sirajul Haq said that first hundreds of days of the federal government better revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was powerless. "I do not know whatever PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says about army but I am the firm belief that every institution should work under its constitutional ambit," he told a query.

The JI chief said that India was behind all conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan nationally and internationally and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly claimed that his country was behind the fall of Dhaka.

Earlier speaking at Shan-i-Mustafa conference, Sirajul Haq said that unity of the Muslim Ummah could retrieve them out of current challenges at all fronts. He said that people had voted PPP, PML-N and now PTI to power for the last many decades but these parties had failed to pull the country out of crises.