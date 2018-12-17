Lal helps SSGC beat Baloch FC

KARACHI: Mohammad Lal’s second-half goal enabled Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to beat Nushki’s Baloch FC 1-0 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Sunday.

Following a barren first half, Lal hit the decisive goal for SSGC, who surged to the fourth spot with 35 points. This was the tenth win for Tariq Lutfi’s outfit.Baloch FC are gasping in the relegation zone with five points from 19 outings.

At Korangi Baloch Football Ground, holders K-Electric overwhelmed Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 2-0 to take their points to 30 from 19 outings. Nouman put K-Electric ahead in the 20th minute before Murtaza Hussain doubled the lead through a clinical strike in the 87th minute. This was the seventh win for K-Electric. The loss left PCAA at 24 points from 19 meetings.