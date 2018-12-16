Land for Housing Programme

FAISALABAD: As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will begin from next month and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project.

This was said by Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while inaugurating the extension project of electricity supply at FDA City here. He said that in the first phase, three districts Lodhran, Bahawalnagar and Okara were selected for the project in the Punjab and it would be launched in every district of the province by the June of next year. He said that available state land had been identified in Faisalabad for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. He congratulated the allottees of FDA City and said that present govt had taken rapid measures for providing electricity and other facilities in the housing scheme but the previous govt ignored the project. The minister added that previous govt made pick and choose and no facility had been provided to the common man to raise the standard of his life.