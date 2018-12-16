close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Land for Housing Programme

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

FAISALABAD: As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will begin from next month and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project.

This was said by Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while inaugurating the extension project of electricity supply at FDA City here. He said that in the first phase, three districts Lodhran, Bahawalnagar and Okara were selected for the project in the Punjab and it would be launched in every district of the province by the June of next year. He said that available state land had been identified in Faisalabad for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. He congratulated the allottees of FDA City and said that present govt had taken rapid measures for providing electricity and other facilities in the housing scheme but the previous govt ignored the project. The minister added that previous govt made pick and choose and no facility had been provided to the common man to raise the standard of his life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan