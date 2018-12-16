PTI dismisses experts impression against Imran Khan’s government

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently dismissed the impression created by certain experts that Imran Khan government is an authoritarian rule.

Reacting to the two-day deliberative conference: ‘Pakistan after the Elections’, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq told The News that the PTI had made it a way to forming the government through elections, which had been declared as free, fair and transparent even by international observers.

When his attention was drawn to former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani’s statement that terrorism and international isolation, not dissent, were the real threats to Pakistan, but, unfortunately, the Pakistani authorities refuse to recognise that reality, he said that occupation, like the one by India of Kashmir and by Israel of Palestine were the root causes of violence.

Regarding the voice of dissent and attempts being made to gag media, Naeem insisted that voice of dissent was the beauty of democracy and added that the media was absolute free of the government control.

“The concern of the West and other elements are misplaced and unfounded for the media is free to report,” he said.

About the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and issues in Balochistan, he explained that there was total political freedom in Pakistan but contended that none could be allowed to attack Pakistan’s ideology and solidarity in the name of freedom.

He also said that the government believed in civil rights and human rights but just could not allow anti-Pakistan sentiments to come up.

“Husain Haqqani has been away from Pakistan since long. Therefore, he has a muddled view about Pakistan, as he totally relies on social media and other channels of information. He hence has a myopic view about Pakistan.

He can have better assessment while living here and closely watching the situation here,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, talking to this correspondent, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, who is Leader of the House in the Senate, said that PTI was in power because of party Chairman Imran Khan’s massive popularity factor. Had there been any illegality in PTI reaching the power corridors, there would have been upheaval not only across Pakistan but also in the world arena,” he said, referring to a statement by the South Asians Against Terrorism for Human Rights (SAATH) statement that pro-democracy Pakistanis, including liberals, Baloch, Sindhis, Seraiki and Muhajir nationals see the Imran's government as an authoritarian rule.

He said that the PTI was voted in the July elections because of the party’s hard work and building and spreading a narrative against the status quo and corruption. He pointed out that his party’s power base initially was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from where, it again was voted to govern the province for a record second consecutive stint.

Senator Shibli argued that the media enjoyed complete freedom but added that it needed to come up with a viable business model in the fast-changing information highway scene. He added that gone are the days, when the governments would, one way or the other, manage and control certain media houses and some journalists to ‘their advantage’.

The legislator pointed out that the situation might appear to some that as if the media was being put under pressure, which he claimed was incorrect but noted that the judiciary and the anti-graft body-- NAB--were proactive presently.

He charged that people like Husain Haqqani would say such things against the state institutions to 'appease' the Western powers.