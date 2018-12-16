Chinese businessmen visit ICCI

Islamabad : A delegation of Chinese companies of Shandong Province led by Li Junwei, general manager, Chinese Enterprises Services (Pvt) Limited visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and held a meeting with business community for exploring business collaborations.

The delegation was representing important companies of Shandong Province including M/s. Zibo JinYi Ceramics Co., Ltd., M/s. Shandong Sanyu Window Industry Co., Ltd., M/s. Shandong Yahua Electronics Co., Ltd., M/s. Taian Zerun Mechanical and Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., and M/s. Shandong Deqin Steel and Iron Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of Chinese delegation said that the purpose of their visit was to understand the Pakistani market and explore business opportunities, especially in ceramic tiles manufacturing, aluminium windows and doors, hospital equipment, electric, gas and water meters, galvanized sheets and steel sheets fields. He said that the Chinese companies were manufacturing high quality products by using advanced technology and hoped that their products would provide good value for money to the Pakistani consumers.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that lot of construction projects were in process in Pakistan while the current government has launched “Naya Pakistan Housing Program” to build 5-million houses in Pakistan. He said that due to an emerging market, Pakistan has huge demand for high quality product including tiles, electric and sanitary items, steel sheets and steel bars at affordable cost. He stressed that Chinese investors should transfer technology and set up JVs with local partners in Pakistan to achieve lucrative results. He said that by investing in Pakistan, Chinese companies would not only be able to meet the needs of local market, they would also be able to export their products to many countries including Middle East, Central Asia and other regions. He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to Chinese companies in finding right partners in Pakistan.

Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the potential areas of cooperation between the enterprises of both countries.