Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Delimitation of PA seats in tribal district finalised

National

PESHAWAR: Provincial Election Commission on Friday said that work on delimitation of 16 provincial assembly constituencies in the merged tribal district was in progress and the final list would be displayed on March 4, 2019.

Director General Gender Affairs, ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari, said this while addressing gender and disability electoral working group here at the office of PAIMAN Alumni Trust.

He said that interim list would be issued on December 31 and people could file complaints on delimitation with the ECP from January 1 to January 30, adding decision on the complaints would be taken on March 1.

The official said that the ECP is going to launch an electioneering awareness campaign for male and female students from January next year.

