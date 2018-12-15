Pakistan to remain top priority in China’s foreign policy

BEIJING: Pakistan had been a top priority of China’s foreign policy over the years, and this decades’ old friendship has now reached to a new height, following the smooth functioning of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This was stated by Professor Jin Can Rong, of International Studies, Renmin University on China’s Foreign Strategy and Policy while addressing a media workshop, attended by the journalists of South Asian and South East Asian nations. The event was jointly hosted by Tsinghua University, People’s Daily and international department of Communist Party of China (CPC).

About the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, he said it has emerged as a focus point of Chinese developmental policy at international arena including protection of China's overseas national interests, spreading its soft power and taking the lead in global governance".

He thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their pioneer role in implementation of the BRI, through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is its pilot and major project. He elaborated that the permanent features of Chinese foreign policy, stating sovereignty and territorial integrity, modernization and political stability are the central points.

He went on to add, as how the country experienced three stages: survival, development and dignity. For China the Mao Zedong era was vying for the survival of New China and the Deng Xiaoping era focused on pursuing economic development. Currently, the Xi Jinping era is seeking dignity by shaping a major power strategy with Chinese characteristics and embracing a new identity from a regional power to a world power.

China’s foreign policy framework has always encompassed big powers, its neighborhood, the developing world and international organizations. In the present era it also includes public diplomacy, global governance and protecting overseas interests, he added.

He said that since President Xi Jinping came into power, China has become more active globally, and is trying to establish a mechanism for cooperation by increasing spending on aid development, poverty relief and climate change. While the US wants hierarchy, China wants equality in its relations with the foreign countries. This policy of win-win situation and a source of equal development will prevail in the years to come as policy, he added.