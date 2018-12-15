Faisalabad lawyers reject LHC registry branch proposal

FAISALABAD: The lawyers of Faisalabad have outrightly rejected the proposal of setting up Divisional Registry Branch of the Lahore High Court at Faisalabad and vowed to continue their struggle.

The DBA members showed their resolve during the address of Changaiz Khan Kakar, member, Punjab Bar Council (PBC), to local lawyers at the DBA protest camp set up on the District Courts Road. Kakar exhorted the need for complete unity in the ranks of city lawyers to achieve their objective. He reiterated that the LHC Bench at Faisalabad will help provide speedy and cheap justice to the litigants of Faisalabad Division at their doorsteps. DBA secretary Rohail Zafar Kainth stressed upon the lawyers to maintain cohesion and unity in their ranks. Later, the DBA members also took out a protest rally. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed the slogans of their demand.

PTEA lauds PM’s

uninterrupted gas supply step: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Friday lauded timely intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with restoration of uninterrupted gas supply to textile industry. PTEA chairman Khurram Mukhtar said the move of the government would boost confidence of the business community on the policies of the government. He said gas loadshedding had adversely affected the textile production and the exporters were not in the position of honouring orders of foreign firms.

He said industrialization should be the prime focus and responsibility of the government. Terming value-added textile sector as the main engine of growth, he underlined the need of production of exportable surplus and for this purpose continuous supply of energy inputs were the need of the hour. Appreciating the government initiative of subsidizing energy prices for export-oriented sectors, he assured textile industry’s commitment to work for a prosperous Pakistan through maximum growth in textile exports. He urged the government to extend full support to major contributing industry towards economy. Pining high hopes, he said the government’s progressive initiatives had put the trade and industry on the track. PTEA vice-chairman Muhammad Idrees termed value added textile sector as the backbone of the economy with great potential for earning foreign exchange. He urged the government to frame pro-industry policies to strengthen the economy of the country. He stressed pragmatic policies in consultation with stakeholders to reduce the cost of business by fixing rates of inputs in line with competing countries in the global market to create a level playing field. He said the government should accord a preferential treatment to boost exports and accelerate industrial activities.

Two men found dead: Two men were found dead in an educational institution in the area of Mansoorabad police on Friday. According to police, Muhammad Sajid, 22, and Muhammad Waqas, 34, were running the educational institution collectively and they both were shot dead in the premises of the institution by unidentified killers. A pistol and bullets were also found lying beside the bodies. Police have registered a case.