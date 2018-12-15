Kabaddi officials meet sports minister

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office in Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Friday.

PKF President Shafay Hussain led the delegation and General Secretary Ch Sarwar, Ramzan Ghumman and Nasrullah Warriach were the other members who met the Punjab Sports Minister. Talking to delegation, Taimoor Bhatti said the game of kabaddi has immense popularity among the youth of Punjab. “Punjab govt will take every possible measure for the revival of this traditional game,” he added.

He said Punjab govt will work for the promotion of kabaddi in the rural areas with the collaboration of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation. “We will provide top class facilities to talented kabaddi players,” he maintained. Bhatti informed the delegation that Pakistan kabaddi coaches will impart training to Chinese kabaddi players under the recently-signed MoU with China. PKF President Shafay Hussain lauded Punjab Sports Minister’s measures for the promotion of kabaddi among the youth in the Punjab province.