Chaman’s Afghan FC trounce KPT 2-0

KARACHI: Umair Younis hit a solid double to enable Chaman’s Afghan FC to overwhelm Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 2-0 in their crucial outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League 2018 here at KMC Stadium on Friday. Following a barren first half, Umair hit a brace, scoring goals in the 77th minute and injury time to take his team’s points tally to 19 from the same number of games. This was the fifth win for the Chaman’s outfit. The loss left KPT tottering at 13 points from 18 meetings. “We missed several chances,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told The News. “This was our third successive defeat. The team plays well but finishing is a big issue,” said Fareed, also a former international. Meanwhile in the other show here at KPT Stadium, Chaman’s Muslim FC held former two-time winners Army to a 1-1 draw to take their points to 16 from 19 matches. Zilli Hasnain provided Army lead in the 68th minute. Their jubilation for taking the lead had not yet subsided when Mohammad Hanif levelled it for Muslim FC in the next minute. The single point enabled soldiers to take their tally to 33 from 19 outings.