close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Chaman’s Afghan FC trounce KPT 2-0

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

KARACHI: Umair Younis hit a solid double to enable Chaman’s Afghan FC to overwhelm Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 2-0 in their crucial outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League 2018 here at KMC Stadium on Friday. Following a barren first half, Umair hit a brace, scoring goals in the 77th minute and injury time to take his team’s points tally to 19 from the same number of games. This was the fifth win for the Chaman’s outfit. The loss left KPT tottering at 13 points from 18 meetings. “We missed several chances,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told The News. “This was our third successive defeat. The team plays well but finishing is a big issue,” said Fareed, also a former international. Meanwhile in the other show here at KPT Stadium, Chaman’s Muslim FC held former two-time winners Army to a 1-1 draw to take their points to 16 from 19 matches. Zilli Hasnain provided Army lead in the 68th minute. Their jubilation for taking the lead had not yet subsided when Mohammad Hanif levelled it for Muslim FC in the next minute. The single point enabled soldiers to take their tally to 33 from 19 outings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports