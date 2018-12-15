close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Workshop on command management ends

Islamabad

Islamabad : More than 30 nationally drawn public sector professionals from diverse fields including public health, rescue, and disaster management benefitted from a five-day training that was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the participants in joint and collective response to various kinds of emergency situations.

Organised by the National Institute of Health (NIH), in collaboration with Global Health Development/EMPHNET, Jordan, the ‘Incident Command Management Workshop’ concluded on Friday on a note of accomplishment.

The participants were provided with conceptual learning material and partiticapted in practical group exercises about different functions of Incident Command Management like launching and management of effective response, evolution of response on a scientific basis, deputising regulation while working in collaboration, and developing and working for common objectives in any emergency event.

