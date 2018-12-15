close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Retired employees demand payment of dues

Islamabad

Islamabad: Former president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) Shamsur Rehman Swati has reiterated his demand for release of outstanding dues of over 200 employees of the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC).

In a statement on Friday, the labour leader said that over 200 employees including workers and officers of HMC who retired during the last two years have not received their gratuity and other dues. "They have been facing great hardship and finding it difficult to make both ends meet," he said.

Swati said the retired employees should also be compensated while paying their dues for devaluation of rupee.

