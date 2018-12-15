‘PSCA files returns on time’

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) ensures total tax compliance and files its returns on time.

This was stated in a handout by a PSCA spokesperson here on Friday. PSCA has paid more than Rs 1 billion to the Federal Board of Revenue for the past two years and more than 300 million to the Punjab Revenue Authority, the spokesperson said while asserting that the authority had already submitted all taxation dues that it owed to the departments concerned.

Emergency services: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has appreciated all the district emergency officers & rescuers for rendering excellent services in transportation of more than 400,000 patients to healthcare facilities in Punjab since February 2017 till date.

While presiding over a meeting of rescue officers, he said patient transfer service (PTS) has proved to be a blessing for the patients especially in rural areas of the province. The function of PTS was assigned to rescue as a part of health reforms in the province by providing around 500 functional ambulances from the health department of Punjab.

The Punjab emergency service has devised a robust mechanism to effectively operationalise the PTS ambulances including establishment of ambulance service desks in public hospitals, referral performa, PTS reporting dash board, dedicated PTS landlines, installation of trackers and fuel monitoring system.

The DG Rescue said the data of PTS should be utilised to identify the gaps in referral system and to further improve the coordination between the hospitals and ambulance services. The salient features of PTS include free, safe & rapid transportation of patients under supervision of trained paramedics and restriction of unnecessary referral of patients which reduced the burden on tertiary care hospitals.

The provincial monitoring cell of rescue is efficiently monitoring the movement of all ambulances round the clock in order to ensure optimum provision of transportation services to the general public. He said better coordination and feedback system through establishment of the ambulance service desks at public hospitals enhanced the swift response to all referral calls from hospitals.

The patient transfer service has significantly improved the sense of safety amongst citizens, he said. Deputy Director (Operations) presented an overall analysis of PTS data and briefed the DG that the highest out of district transportation of patients, which was 19,534, were made from district Sheikhupura. Whereas, the highest transportation of patients within the district was carried out by district Multan which is 17,723.