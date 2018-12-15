Notorious gambler’ among 10 held, millions of rupees seized

LAHORE: Police, in a crackdown against gamblers, claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers, including a notorious one here on Friday.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir had earlier issued directions to all divisional SPs to take strict action against the gamblers in the metropolis. SP City Moaaz Zafar devised a plan to arrest the notorious gambler, Mian Haseeb alias Vicky and other gamblers. He directed the DSP and SHO of Lower Mall to initiate action against the accused. Lower Mall police, using professional tactics and latest technology, arrested Mian Haseeb along with 10 other gamblers and seized millions of rupees in cash, two rifles, two pistols, bullets, mobiles, record register and other related items used for gambling.

The DIG Operations appreciated the SP City, Lower Mall DSP and SHO and other team members on the successful operation against the gamblers. On the other hand, Model Town police, in continuation of a crackdown launched on criminals, arrested 192 accused and seized 1,045 litre liquor, more than 12kg charas, 14 pistols and bullets from them. Model Town division police also seized thousands of rupees in a crackdown on gamblers. The police also arrested 66 persons for violating ban imposed on wheelie, kite flying and other charges.

murdered: A man was killed reportedly by his friends in the Lytton Road police jurisdiction on Friday. The victim has been identified as Zaheer who was a cameraman. Police have collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. Police also took into custody two persons. The body has been removed to morgue. Meanwhile, a man was found dead in drain near Kamahan Road in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Friday. Rescue 1122 fished out the body and police shifted the body to morgue. The victim, yet to be identified, was spotted floating in the drainage. Rescuers pulled his body out. Further investigation is underway.