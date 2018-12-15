Parbhat wins NBP National Tennis singles title

KARACHI: Parbhat Kumar clinched the men’s singles title of the NBP National Tennis Championship here at the Creek Club on Friday.

Parbhat defeated Farhan Altaf 6-3, 6-3 in the final to claim the title.However, he lost to Amin Shafi 4-6, 4-6 in the final of under-18 singles. Meanwhile, the title of under-14 singles was claimed by Yahya Ehtisham, who defeated Mahatir Mohamad 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 in the final. The title of 35-plus singles was clinched by Asad Ali Bhagat, who beat Rafi Darbari 6-1, 6-1 in the final.Iqbal Qasim, the head of Corporate Social Responsibility of NBP, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.