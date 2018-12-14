Singing PTI anthem in govt school: Head teacher sent on forced retirement

MARDAN: Authorities sent a head teacher on forced retirement and transferred an education officer and four teachers for arranging the singing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) anthem during a function at a primary school in Mardan.

District Education Officer (DEO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan told reporters that the action was taken after the completion of an inquiry.

A few days ago, a function was held at the Government Primary School in Kohi Barmol in Katlang tehsil where Malik Shaukat, Member Provincial Assembly of PTI, was the chief guest.

During the function, a student of the school presented anthem of PTI “Tabdeeli Ayi Rae” instead of the national anthem.

Later, the video of the song went viral on the social media.

The chief minister’s advisor on education Ziaullah Bangash had ordered an inquiry after the opposition parties criticised the singing of the PTI song at a government school.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan paid visits to different educational institutions of Mardan city to review security arrangements made by the management of schools and colleges.

He visited the Girls Cadet College and Fazlehaq College and examined the security arrangements there. He also met the college administration to discuss the issue.

The principals at the two institutions briefed the DPO Sajjad Khan on the arrangements made in light of the security guidelines issued by the police.