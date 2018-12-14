Imprisoned former Venezuela oil minister dies

CARACAS: Former Venezuelan oil minister Nelson Martinez, imprisoned over corruption allegations, died Wednesday of health complications, the prosecutor’s office said. Martinez, who also served as president of state oil firm PDVSA, was arrested on November 30 last year, four days after President Nicolas Maduro removed him from his position. “Nelson Martinez was suffering from a serious chronic illness whose progression aggravated his condition and led to his death. Until the last moment ... he received the required treatment and medical attention in a health center,” the prosecutor’s office said, denying that Martinez died in prison. Rafael Ramirez, a former state oil firm chief and opponent of the country’s president, had earlier announced Martinez’s death and blamed Maduro.