Workshop

LAHORE : A workshop was held in Lady Wellingdon Hospital attached with King Edward Medical University, Lahore, to train the participants in different methods of avoidance of complications during delivery.

The trainers of the workshop included Prof Tabinada Rana, Prof Muhammad Arshad Chohan, Prof Ayesha Malik and Prof Uzma Hussain. The event was attended by the doctors of all the major hospitals of Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Prof. Muhammad Arshad Chohan said Lady Wellingdon Hospital was the largest gynae hospital of Punjab where free training was imparted. He requested the vice-chancellor to establish a skills department in the hospital.