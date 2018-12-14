close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Workshop

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

LAHORE : A workshop was held in Lady Wellingdon Hospital attached with King Edward Medical University, Lahore, to train the participants in different methods of avoidance of complications during delivery.

The trainers of the workshop included Prof Tabinada Rana, Prof Muhammad Arshad Chohan, Prof Ayesha Malik and Prof Uzma Hussain. The event was attended by the doctors of all the major hospitals of Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Prof. Muhammad Arshad Chohan said Lady Wellingdon Hospital was the largest gynae hospital of Punjab where free training was imparted. He requested the vice-chancellor to establish a skills department in the hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore