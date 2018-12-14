Japanese calendar exhibition

LAHORE: The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council is going to organise a Japanese calendar exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery on January 31 and continue till February 6.

More than 150 kinds of the calendar will be showcased to the visitors. Head of Embassy of Japan’s public affairs section’s first secretary Takahiro Tamura visits Alhamra executive director Ather Ali Khan in his office to discuss mutual interest of both sides. Speaking on the occasion, executive director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said Lahore Arts Council has been engaging in the diplomatic community through arranging and collaborating with different cultural events to showcase the cultural diversity of different countries in Pakistan on a broader level. Alhamra would make its best to enhance the bilateral relationship with Japan”, he added. Japanese years are calculated by the number of years the Emperor has reigned. The year 2019 is the 31st year of the reigning Emperor, so this year is, therefore 'Heisei 31', commonly written as the first letter of the era name then year number. Takahiro Tamura thanked Ather Ali Khan and appreciated his efforts for promoting arts and culture.

result: Punjab University has declared results of MA Islamic Studies part-II annual examination 2018 and MA English part-II annual exanimation 2018. Detailed results are also available on PU website.

honoured: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) participated in 4th CAC Pakistan Summit under the supervision of Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider. During the summit Agricultural sciences presented his products in food, cosmetics and vegetable seeds for kitchen gardening.

Seminar: A seminar was held at Government College University, Lahore, on Thursday to create awareness among the youth against harassment at workplaces and campuses. Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Khaliq, a woman rights activist, briefed the students about what harassment was, how it could be prevented in different situations and what legal remedies were available to them against it.

distinction: Ameer Uddin Medical College secured the first position in the MBBS annual exams of the third year, 2018. In the examinations held under the auspices of University of health Sciences the students of 39 medical colleges had taken part. According to the percentage which is 98.97 per cent, Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) was at the top.