Group exhibition opens

LAHORE: ‘Interruption’, a group exhibition of the works of three young and brilliant artists, opened at Ejaz Art Gallery on Thursday.

This group show has brought the recent works of three artists for the pleasure of the art lovers and the artists alike including Ali Karimi, Faiz Supro and Arsalan Naqvi. Ali Karimi says: “I am trying to figure out the structure of the image. How we perceive it somehow as a very specific structure with the illusion of space and volume somehow”.

Faiz Supro’s recent work portrays the market place usually established in traditional fairs of province Sindh. These markets are worth seeing as they keep decorated stalls to sale their beautiful products. People love watching and buying them as the product display provides them the rich aesthetic sense like, Eid day cultural events and carnivals. Faiz has tried to represent that happiness in the language of lines.

Arsalan Naqvi’s work touches upon the lives of street children in Pakistan. Naqvi manages to capture their hurt, vulnerability, innocence and helplessness. He immortalises their dark childhood through his paintings. Naqvi’s paintings find expression through symbolism, inspired by Cubism: It centres emotions, sensations and unconscious memories.