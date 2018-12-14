PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party Shaukat Basra on Thursday announced to join PTI during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Imran welcomed Basra in the party fold and appreciated his role in the national politics over the years. He was hopeful that the former PPP leader would continue to give his political services from the PTI's platform. Basra had contested the July 25 general election as an independent candidate. Basra said that he didn't join the PTI for party ticket or any government's post, but because of the impressive vision of the Prime Minister and his party.