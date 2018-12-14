759,428-kanal state land reclaimed: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government will protect each and every penny of the people adding that those who have illegally benefitted from their influence will have to pay back every penny of the usurped amount. The Punjab government has set its directions in the first 100 days and targets have been pinpointed.

Meanwhile, indiscriminate action has been initiated against the powerful land grabbers during the campaign against encroachments. So far, around 759,428-kanal precious state land has been recovered from various squatters. The total cost of the retrieved land goes to billions and trillions of rupees which is almost equivalent to the development budget of the Punjab province. In fact, this is not an ordinary achievement as indiscriminate action has been initiated at such a large scale for the first time. The PTI government has shown no leniency to anybody during this operation while no government could dare to take action against the land grabbers in the past.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. The chief minister elaborated that 56,264-kanal land has been recovered in Lahore; 22,788-kanal state land was recovered in Gujranwala Division and another 136,000-kanal land was retrieved in Faisalabad Division. Similarly, 7,350-kanal in Rawalpindi Division, 405,665-kanal in DG Khan Division, 14,563-kanal in Bahawalpur Division, 36,000-kanal in Sahiwal Division, 56,284-kanal in Sargodha Division and another 24,000-kanal state land has been recovered in Multan Division, respectively. A

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment committees have also been established at the district level and utmost effort has been made so that hapless segments and people engaged in small-scale businesses may not be disturbed.

The chief minister said that four different camp offices of Chief Minister were set up at Jati Umra, 96-H Model Town, 180-H Model Town and 41-S DHA in the past. On the contrary, he (Buzdar) doesn’t have any camp office, he added. During the previous tenure, more than 2,000 security officials were deployed for the chief minister and four camp offices. Now, only 60 officials are performing their security duties. Previouslym Rs550 million were spent from the state resources for the security of Jati Umra and not a single penny has been spent in this regard in our government, he said.

The PTI government has also made a saving of Rs3 million in the head of petrol every month in the CM Office. Giving a detail of expenditures of Punjab House, Islamabad during the previous tenure, the chief minister said around Rs63.7 million are still pending against political and other persons associated with the previous government. We have cancelled the booking of illegal occupants of Punjab House and notices have been issued to them. Meanwhile, Zubair Gull has to pay an amount of Rs2.4 million while more than Rs10 million are officially due to personal friends of former prime minister.

Releasing the details of various actions for curbing corruption during the last three months, the chief minister said that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has made a recovery of Rs34 billion during this period; Rs2 billion have been received in head of fines and Rs32 billion gained in shape of retrieved state lands. A state land worth Rs2.5 billion has been recovered from former federal minister Anwar Aziz Chaudhry in Sillanwali Tehsil of Sargodha District. The chief minister said that important disclosures have surfaced during the actions of ACE.

During an inquiry of Ittefaq Foundry, it was gleaned that Ittefaq Foundry has had illegally occupied around 240-kanal state land in Kot Lakhpat area of Model Town tehsil in Lahore. Out of it, 71 kanal belongs to federal government while rest of the land is owned by the Punjab government. This matter is being investigated through revenue record.

The chief minister said that Supreme Court passed orders on June 25, 1997 in Muhammad Ramzan VS Chief Settlement Commissioner Case that all allotments of state lands after 1973 in this area will be considered as cancelled. In the light of this order, Board of Revenue cancelled all such transfers on 1st January, 1998 but despite that, Haji Imtiaz Ali S/O Muhammad Latif and former federal finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar sold out 250-kanal state land through forgery in cahoots with former Gardarwar Nazir Ahmed and former Patwari Aslam of Harbanspura. The amount of this land is around Rs5 billion. He said that an FIR was registered on July 9, 2011 in police station Anti-Corruption Establishment but the accused succeeded to get this case dropped on October 7, 2011 by using their political influence. However, investigation of this case has been restarted, he added. He divulged that ACE has identified illegal housing societies in Lahore and other districts of the province during the last three months. Not only powerful political personalities but officers of LDA and development authorities concerned are also found involved in this illegal business and Additional DG LDA has been arrested.

To a question, Usman Buzdar said he is a totally empowered chief minister and uses his authority in accordance with Constitution and the law. To another question, he said that data-bank has been made for the best utilisation of recovered lands. Now, zoning of this land will be made to best utilise it in public interest. A whole programme is being presented with regard to the 100-day performance and media will also be invited, he said. To a question, he said that pending dues of Punjab House will be recovered from every defaulter. To another question, the chief minister said that good news will soon start coming with regard to southern Punjab and a secretariat will start working from next financial year. I have eliminated chit-system and open-door policy has been adopted in government offices. I meet with the people every week and help resolve their issues, he added. To a question, Usman Buzdar said that six bills have been presented in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday for legislation and he regularly attends the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, administration has been activated to control price hike and he is also keeping an eye on steps taken for price-control. A committee has been set up with education minister in the chair to review the fee of private schools, he added. To another question, he said that former government remained busy in constructing flyovers and bridges and had done nothing for the poor. We have provided roof to the people sleeping under the bridges and introduced useful projects like Panahgah so that these shelter-less people may not face any difficulty in the winter season, the chief minister concluded.