PHC sets aside life imprisonment

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday set aside life imprisonment in a murder case. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim set aside the life imprisonment to Ihtesham Zada in the murder case.

The court allowed the appeal against the conviction after hearing arguments and overturned the conviction by a trial court. The counsel for the appellant, Sahibzada Asadullah Khan, submitted before the bench that the District and Sessions Judge of Swabi had awarded life imprisonment to Ihtesham Zada for murdering Hamid Ali. He argued that there was no eye-witness to the murder as the convict was charged later in the murder case. The counsel said the appellant had confessed to the crime before a magistrate after remaining in police custody and undergoing torture.