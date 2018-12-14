close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Out Correspondent
December 14, 2018

PHC issues release order of two TLP workers

National

OC
Out Correspondent
December 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday issued release order of two workers of the Tahreek-i-Labaaik Pakistan (TLP) arrested under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued release order of two TLP workers, Pir Salim Shah and Attiqur Rehman, from Kohat district. The relatives had challenged detention of the TLP members under the MPO in the high court. During the hearing, Shabir Hussain Gigyani, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the police had arrested the petitioners on the order of Kohate Deputy Commissioner, under Section 3 of the MPO. However, he submitted that the petitioners were detained without any evidence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan