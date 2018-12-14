PHC issues release order of two TLP workers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday issued release order of two workers of the Tahreek-i-Labaaik Pakistan (TLP) arrested under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued release order of two TLP workers, Pir Salim Shah and Attiqur Rehman, from Kohat district. The relatives had challenged detention of the TLP members under the MPO in the high court. During the hearing, Shabir Hussain Gigyani, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the police had arrested the petitioners on the order of Kohate Deputy Commissioner, under Section 3 of the MPO. However, he submitted that the petitioners were detained without any evidence.