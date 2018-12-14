Abid, Shamael into F-2 Futures doubles semis

Karachi: Pakistan’s Abid Ali Akbar and his partner Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain moved into the men’s doubles semi-finals of the $15000 F-2 Futures at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

The pair of Abid and Shamael beat the duo of Joe Cooper from Great Britain and Matt Seeberger from the USA 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.The top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany defeated the duo of Mohammad Abid from Pakistan and Mohammed Waqas Malik from Canada 6-2, 6-4.

The fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi won against the duo of Dmitry Myagkov from Russia and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan 6-3, 6-4.Third seed Darko Jandric from Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea beat the duo of Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan and Niklas Johansson from Sweden 6-3, 6-2.