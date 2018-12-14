close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Discrimination in taxes criticised

LAHORE: Steel melters on Thursday gave an SOS call to the government over the issue of discrimination in taxes and utility prices that have pushed entire industry to the wall, a statement said.

A delegation of Pakistan Steel Melters Association, led by Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir at the Lahore Chamber, it added.

The delegation sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention over the issue that has now causing closure of steel units and leaving thousands of employees jobless.

Chan said that around 100 steel melting units are situated in Lahore and almost all are closed due to discrimination in the imposition of taxes and different utility tariffs.

