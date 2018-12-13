Guests at Kenyan Day reception discuss tension after NAB arrests

ISLAMABAD: Guests at a reception hosted by Kenyan High Commissioner Prof Julius Kibet Bitok to commemorate 55th National Day of his country kept discussing increasing tension between the government and opposition in Pakistan in the wake of arrests made by the NAB.

Most of the guests were concerned about the performance of the government, and they wanted to know that what would be the end of the imbroglio. Diplomats were of the view that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ordeals could be over in a day provided he agrees to give up, but he is stubborn about the position that he has taken in the interest of democracy in the country.

The diplomats and envoys of Muslim countries were concerned about Pakistan’s induction in a US list of countries which violate religious freedom. They were of the view that United States isn’t pushed about the sentiments of Muslims of the world but keeps on doing what suits it. Targeting Pakistan will not help the America, they observed.

Few guests pointed out that on one hand the United States is seeking Pakistan’s help to wriggle out from Afghanistan while on the other it is consigning Pakistan in an obnoxious list.