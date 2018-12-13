Foreign tourists enjoy Chitirmas festival in Kalash valley

CHITRAL: The celebration of Chitirmas festival is in full-swing as a number of foreign tourists have reached Kalash valley to enjoy the event with the indigenous tribe.

French, Belgian and other foreign tourists on Wednesday visited the Tourist Information Centre. Zarin Khan, the centre in-charge, briefed the tourists about the religious, cultural, tourism and historical perspective of the Kalash valley and its inhabitants.

The Tourism Department has also started arranging lighting system, transport and other facilities so that local community and tourists could celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists.

The senior minister has assured that provincial government would provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents to celebrate the event in a peaceful atmosphere.

He has also announced Rs560 million for highlighting the Kalash culture to the world.

Beginning on December 7 and to be continued till 22th of the current month, the phase of bonfire competitions in the festival has already completed. The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Making high flames and smoke is meant to welcome peace, prosperity, minerals, green grass and love among the people of the indigenous tribe in the ensuing winter and spring seasons.