Nawaz’ counsel concludes arguments in Al-Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Haris, counsel for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, concluded his final arguments before the Accountability Court-II (AC) of Islamabad in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

During the course of proceedings, the defence counsel pleaded before that Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, was responsible to answer questions about the establishment of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment (HME). AC Judge Arshad Malik heard the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court for some time and was later allowed by the judge to leave.

Khawaja Haris argued that NAB had depended only on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in filing corruption references against his client.

The judge remarked that had accused Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the court to face the trial then NAB’s responsibility would have been limited to only proving their connection with their father Nawaz Sharif.