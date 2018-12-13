Lahore girls’ hockey team selected

LAHORE: 16-member Lahore girls’ hockey team has been selected for the upcoming Annual Sports Calendar Inter-District competitions.

The trials of Lahore girls’ hockey team were held at National Hockey Stadium ground number 2, on Wednesday. Around 50 girls took part in the trials. The trials were held under the supervision of senior coach Rana Zaheer.

In Inter-Tehsil competitions, Tehsil Chishtian beat Minchinabad in boys’ volleyball contest after tough competition at Gymnasium Hall Bahawalnagar. Tehsil Lodhran girls’ team outplayed Kehror Pakka outfit in table tennis contest at New Stadium, Lodhran on Wednesday. Kamalia girls defeated Toba Tek Singh in Inter-Tehsil volleyball event on Wednesday. As many as 48 players of four teams took part in the event organized at Sports Gymnasium Toba Tek Singh.

In another Inter-Tehsil boys’ volleyball competition, Zafarwal outclassed Shakargarh convincingly at MC ground, Circular Road, Narowal. 36 players featured in the event, Tehsil Narowal was the third team in the event. Vehari also routed Burewala girls’ volleyball team in Inter-Tehsil competition at Khursheed Anwar Stadium Vehari.