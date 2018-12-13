Speeding car kills cop

LAHORE: A 35-year-old head constable was killed while two others were injuries when a bike collided with a speeding car in Mozang police limits on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against unknown car driver who fled the scene. The deceased was identified as Tanveer, who was posted in SSU department of Qila Gujjar Singh police lines. Police said Tanveer was on his way on a bike along with his friends Khilfan and Abbas Baloch. As they reached Waris Road, a speeding car hit them. As a result, the three received multiple injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Tanveer succumbed to injuries. Police have collected evidences from the crime scene. traffic mess: Traffic flow remained disrupted on major roads due to couple of incidents in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

Young doctors blocked Canal Road near Campus Pull to lodge their protest while a tractor trolley turned turtles near Doctors Hospital. The protest and trolley incident resulted into severe traffic mess which lasted for over three hours. Moreover, the flow of traffic also remained halted on Mall Road and its adjoining roads due to the hearing of high profile cases of NAB at Judicial Complex. Traffic police claimed to have maintained the flow on alternate routes.

Woman hit by wheelie-doers dies: A woman was killed while her son received injuries when one-wheelers hit them in Sabzazar police limits on Wednesday. Police have arrested the accused. The deceased was identified as Bashiran Bibi, 50, a resident of Scheme Mor. She along with her son was passing by the road when the wheelers hit them from behind. As a result, they received injuries and died on their way to hospital. Police have arrested Sajid and his friends.

Three burnt: Three persons received injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel in Defence-C police limits on Wednesday. The victims were shifted to hospital. They were identified as Akram, Ramzan and Shahbaz.

Fire: Valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted when fire broke out at a rubber factory near Jahangir Tomb, Shahdra Town police limits on Wednesday.