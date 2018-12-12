Yousaf Mirza made PM’s special assistant on media

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Yousaf Baig Mirza as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No. l A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Yousaf Baig Mirza as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs with effect from 7th December, 2018.His appointment would be in honorary capacity, it added.

Baig had served as the managing director of state-run TV and helped launch of several private TV channels. Iftikhar Durrani has also been serving as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs.