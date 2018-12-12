NA session: Govt, opposition disallow Amend Bill on liquor

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday disallowed introduction of a bill moved by Ramesh Kumar Vankwani seeking amendment in the Constitution to prevent non-Muslims consume alcoholic liquor and its consumption for religious purposes in the country.

The non-Muslim MNA Ramesh Kumar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to introduce a bill for amendment in Article 37 (h) of the Constitution but the same was not allowed by the Parliamentarians with majority voice.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri who was chairing the proceedings disagreed with plea of the mover to put the bill for voting saying the same had been rejected by the House.

Ramesh Kumar who was taken by surprise with response from the Parliamentarians and the Chair, continued to speak from his chair without given the mike saying he had the right to seek voting on the bill.

However, at end of Tuesday’s proceedings, he again submitted the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 with the National Assembly for its reconsideration by lower House of the Parliament. According to this Article of the Constitution, the State shall prevent the consumption of alcoholic liquor otherwise for medicinal and in case of non-Muslims, religious purposes.

The PTI Parliamentarian through this particular amendment wanted omission of words ‘non-Muslim and religious purposes’.

Trying to convince Parliamentarians, Ramesh Kumar said that consumption of alcoholic liquor was not allowed in any religion. Therefore, he said consumption by non-Muslims should also be disallowed.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says the non-Muslims of Pakistan are facing agony, insult and defamation. “All the religions in Pakistan have agreed that none of religion allows consumption of alcoholic liquor for the religious purposes. So in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the use of alcoholic liquor is Blasphemy Act,” it said.