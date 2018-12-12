Nawaz, Zardari have already contested their last polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had already contested their last elections and the only suspense left for them was whether they will live the rest of their lives at home or in jail.

Fawad contended that the focus of their politics now was on how to escape from the law and the cases against them. He made it clear that the government presently was facing no political challenge, however, challenges are there in governance and economy because of the misrule and lavish spending of the past governments. The minister alleged that Zardari had no care for the rule, as he had reached the power corridor without any struggle, whereas Imran Khan had reached this stage after a struggle spread over 22 years. “That is why, Imran Khan cares about it,” he maintained.

Fawad charged that the PML-N government was extremely incompetent, which relied on borrowing and the rulers spent it on their lavish lifestyle. He added that the PTI had found Pakistan in total economic mess and was now improving the national economy.

Talking to media persons on different occasions, he made it clear that the government had nothing to do with the arrest of Khawaja brothers by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore and barring Hamza Shahbaz from going abroad.

He maintained that neither the government formed the cases against Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique and nor it appointed those NAB officers who had arrested them. Fawad continued that both had been arrested by the NAB Lahore after rejection of their interim bail applications by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the Paragon Housing scandal.