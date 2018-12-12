CCRC Warriors defend cricket title

DOHA: CCRC Warriors defended their Super 16 Cricket Tournament title when they thrashed RC Boys Cricket Club by 10 runs in the final match here the other day. G4S cricket team finished third after their 9-wicket triumph against Coffely Mannai cricket team in the 16-over 3rd/4th place match.

All-rounder Muhsin of CCRC Warriors was adjudged man of the match in the title clash for his outstanding performance of 10 runs and three wickets. Rageesh (96 runs) from G4S cricket team won the title of Best Batsman while Malik Bilal (17 wickets) from RC Boys cricket team was declared Best Bowler of the event. The tournament was played at Espire Zone QWSC, Doha and organized under the auspices of QSports, Doha. Ali Mohammed al Guladri and Qatar Water Company representative Anwar were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony. They also distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the event. Timothy Healey, Tariq Hameed and Abdul Majid were the officials of the tournament while Asghar Ali Bhatti from QSports was the Tournament Director.