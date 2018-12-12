close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

JI leader meets SM Zafar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch visited politician, eminent lawyer and former federal law minister SM Zafar here on Tuesday and exchanged views on political situation in the country. Baloch discussed with him the human rights situation in connection with International Human Rights Day.

Talking to the media afterwards, Baloch said SM Zafar was close to 90 but all his faculties including memory were fully active and he was abreast with the political developments in the country. He said SM Zafar who had already penned 13 books told him that his 14th book regarding political, democratic and constitutional struggle since 1906 was ready.

