close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Kidnapped girl recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: Civil Lines police, using latest technology, recovered a kidnapped girl from the kidnapper with a few hours of the incident.

Accused kidnapper Imdad Ali had kept her in a hotel. In the grand operation against kidnappers, a joint team of Civil Lines police station arrested accused Imdad Ali after a few hours of the incident in which a girl student of a renowned university was allegedly kidnapped.

Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Angori Scheme, Shalamar Link Road, Mughalpura, had submitted an application to the police stated that his sister, a student of BS, was kidnapped. SP Safdar Raza Qazmi directed the Racecourse Circle ASP Sameer Noor and Civil Lines SHO Muhammad Adil to lodge an FIR and start immediate action against the culprits.

The teams of operations and investigation wings using Hotel Eye Software arrested the accused, Imdad Ali, from a hotel. The kidnapped girl was recovered and handed over to her parents. According to the initial investigation, Imdad is a resident of Tandu Ala Yaar, Sindh and an employee of Education Department. He allegedly wanted to take the girl to Sindh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan