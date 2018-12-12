Kidnapped girl recovered

LAHORE: Civil Lines police, using latest technology, recovered a kidnapped girl from the kidnapper with a few hours of the incident.

Accused kidnapper Imdad Ali had kept her in a hotel. In the grand operation against kidnappers, a joint team of Civil Lines police station arrested accused Imdad Ali after a few hours of the incident in which a girl student of a renowned university was allegedly kidnapped.

Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Angori Scheme, Shalamar Link Road, Mughalpura, had submitted an application to the police stated that his sister, a student of BS, was kidnapped. SP Safdar Raza Qazmi directed the Racecourse Circle ASP Sameer Noor and Civil Lines SHO Muhammad Adil to lodge an FIR and start immediate action against the culprits.

The teams of operations and investigation wings using Hotel Eye Software arrested the accused, Imdad Ali, from a hotel. The kidnapped girl was recovered and handed over to her parents. According to the initial investigation, Imdad is a resident of Tandu Ala Yaar, Sindh and an employee of Education Department. He allegedly wanted to take the girl to Sindh.