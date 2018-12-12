Everton survive scare to hold Watford

LIVERPOOL: Marco Silva had the last laugh against his former club Watford as Everton defender Lucas Digne’s last-gasp free-kick rescued a dramatic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Monday.

Everton’s Richarlison, signed from Watford by Silva, put the hosts ahead in the first half.Seamus Coleman’s own goal drew Watford level after the break and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s header put them in front before Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson had a penalty saved by Ben Foster.But Digne came to Silva’s rescue in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to deny Watford the revenge they so badly wanted.