Call to learn lessons from Kargil tragedy

Speakers at a book launch on Tuesday stressed the need for learning lessons from the Kargil tragedy of May 1999 and said it was a military as well as a political disaster.

They were speaking at the launch ceremony of journalist Nasim Zehra’s book, titled ‘From Kargil to The Coup: Events That Shook Pakistan’, at a local hotel. Prominent analyst and writer Mosharraf Zaidi moderated the event, while Lt-Gen (retired) Tariq Waseem Ghazi, Senator Sherry Rehman, noted journalist Ghazi Salahuddin and former ambassador Shahid Amin were panellists.

A large number of notables from all walks of life, including media personalities, academicians, authors and journalists, attended the event. Salahuddin said no excuse was acceptable for operations such as Kargil. “At that time, he said, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif was treated the way he was facing hardships these days.

Speaking of Zehra’s book, he said it was an ideal time to launch the book that helped in creating a positive image of the country by telling the truth to the world about ourselves. He asked what we have learnt from the tragedy of Kargil, apart from that we always say that we are on the same page.

“Our prime minister always illustrates the example of Germany and France, former foes and now staunch allies. But the Jang Media Group had started work for the same cause by starting Aman Ki Asha. It’s time to review our policies and prove our identity among the South Asia countries.”

Senator Sherry Rehman said the book was a densely fact-finding book in which the author had put together layers of truth. The book was a complete package of facts and truth, she said. “This book is an example of civilian action digging out the truth. When I was editor Herald, most of the journalists were briefed about the operation. They were unable to tell the truth.”

Senator Rehman was of the view that societies could not make good decisions without dissent. She stressed the need to raise questions to make our society peaceful and put it in the right direction. “What had happened in Kargil and who made the decision of the operation? Benazir Bhutto had asked and raised these questions. However, we know about the price of the Kargil operation we have paid.”

Author and ex-ambassador Shahid Amin said repetitions of blunders had always led us towards such tragedies. It was true that the former PM had given additional charge to General Musharraf.

General Ghazi said the book revealed facts about the Kargil operation. There were however some massive hidden facts, he said, adding that the book authored by Zehra was a courageous effort which unveiled hidden consequences of the operation. He called for learning lessons from the tragedy of the operation.

The operation started was planned by General Pervez Musharraf, but the military directorate for operation did not know about it till the March, he said. In her concluding remarks, Zehra said she had spent 13 years writing the book. “We have witnessed the Kargil tragedy and a lot of us were misguided. The narrative of Pakistan on the Kashmir cause is right. We have to support the Kashmir cause on grounds of humanity. We deserve much better as a country,” she said.