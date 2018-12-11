Judge orders owners, tenants to appear on 15th

Islamabad : The Civil Judge, Islamabad Naima Iffat has ordered owners of shops and the tenants to strictly follow the rent controller act to avoid any kind of problem.

The civil judge, has ordered to appear both parties; shops owners and tenants in person on December 15, 2018 to clear their position on the issue.

The complainant Adnan Masood, owner has filed an application in court that shopkeepers are not vacating his shops. He said that he did not want to increase rent but wanted to get vacate his shops. He has filed a complaint under Section of 21 of the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance 2001.

Golra Ittehad Union President Shaikh Muhammad Javed said that there are over 200 shops in different plazas. The owners wanted to increase the rent of shops by more than 50 per cent and warned to vacate the shops otherwise. The owners are not following the directions of Supreme Court regarding to increase 10 per cent rent annually, he said.