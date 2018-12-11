Samad reaches NBP National Tennis semis

KARACHI: Samad Arejo reached the semi-finals of under-16 singles in the NBP National Tennis Championship at Creek Club on Monday. In the quarter-final, Samad beat Shehzad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-2. In the first round, M Hadi defeated Farhan Khalil 6-1, 6-3;

Asad Bachani from Hyderabad thrashed Ibad-ur-Rehman 6-2, 6-2; Shahzad Bachani from Hyderabad overpowered Kashan Tariq 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(2); and Ahsan Siddiq smashed Danish Naseem 6-0, 6-2.

In the second round of men’s singles, Noor-e-Mustafa thrashed Hashir Suhail 6-0, 6-0; Farhan Altaf smashed Mustafa 6-0,7-6(0); M Ali beat Muneer-ur-Rehman 6-0, 6-1; and Parbhat Kumar won against Mustafa Burney 6-1, 6-3.

In the first round of under-18 singles, M Ali thrashed Asad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0; Shahzad Bachani from Hyderabad beat Saad Abdul Rehman from Hyderabad 6-4, 6-3; Amin Shafi defeated Mazhar Hayat 6-1, 6-2; and Hasheesh Kumar beat Samad 6-1, 7-5.