PCB chairman promises full support to PVCA

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has promised full support to activities of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).

A delegation of PVCA led by chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan met Mani at the National Stadium Karachi. Fawad briefed Mani about the seniors, veterans, super veterans and school Cricket organised regularly by PVCA. Mani appreciated the efforts of PVCA, particularly for the inter-school tournament.

Fawad presented the idea of Youth Development Programme which he said PVCA could implement in collaboration with PCB. Mani told PVCA officials that he would discuss it when the CEO of PCB had taken charge in February 2019.

Fawad also discussed with Mani the possibility of inviting seniors’ teams from other countries.Mani congratulated PVCA for Pakistan’s excellent performance in the recent Veterans World Cup played in Sydney. The PVCA delegation included PVCA Directors Nadeem Omar, Alamgir Ahmed, Salman Sarwar Butt, Ejaz Faqih, Shariq Hasib, Amjad Islam and Brig (Retd) Salauddin.