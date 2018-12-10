Perth stay top of A-League

SYDNEY: Perth Glory maintained their unbeaten start to the A-League season with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Melbourne City in weekend action, as Sydney FC suffered a shock home defeat.

Socceroos attacker Chris Ikonomidis got the decisive goal on the brink of half-time for Glory and when Melbourne’s Curtis Good was dismissed for two yellow cards, there was no way back for Warren Joyce’s men.

Perth are now on a run of seven games without defeat, topping the table on 17 points, two ahead of Keisuke Honda’s Melbourne Victory who had a comfortable 2-0 home win against Adelaide United.

In Sydney, Wellington Phoenix scored an upset 3-1 win, with all their goals coming in a first-half blighted by defensive errors.

Roy Krishna netted twice in nine minutes for the New Zealand outfit with Steven Taylor adding a third from a towering header. It left Sydney six points adrift of Perth.