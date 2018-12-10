Thousands rally in Lithuania for higher teacher wages

VILNIUS: Thousands of protesters marched through Lithuania's capital Vilnius on Sunday demanding higher wages for teachers, piling pressure on the Baltic state's government ahead of a budget vote.

The protesters, including teachers, urged the ruling Farmers and Greens Union party, which swept into power in 2016 pledging to help less-privileged Lithuanians, to drop a recent tax cut in order to raise more money for schools.

The government of the EU state of 2.8 million people cut labour taxes earlier this year, but critics say the dip in revenues will hit the public sector. Police said some 6,000 people took part in the peaceful protest held to show solidarity with more than a thousand teachers currently striking for higher wages.

Those on strike make up around 2.5 percent of the country's teachers, who have an average monthly salary of 934 euros ($1,063). "We want fewer children in classes, we want one extra euro per hour and a fair pay system," trade union leader Andrius Navickas told the crowd in front of the government building in Vilnius, calling the demand "realistic".

"Let's raise teachers above political intrigues," he added. Protester Ruta Ziliukaite, a sociologist, said the Lithuanian tax system failed to adequately finance education, health care, social security and culture. Seeking to defuse tensions, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis dismissed Education Minister Jurgita Petrauskiene earlier this week.