Mon Dec 10, 2018
Anti-encroachment drive

Top Story

December 10, 2018

Injustice being done to poor in name of SC decision: governor

By Monitoring report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday said that injustice is being done to the people of Karachi in the name of Supreme Court decision on illegal encroachments on government land, media reported.

"Waseem Akhtar should take action against the influential," said the governor Sindh.

He further said that the traders in the city have played an important role in the progress of the economy. The governor Sindh said that the traders have shown trust at the policy of the government. Earlier, The governor met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to political situation and ongoing development projects were discussed during the meeting.

