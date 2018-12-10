close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Youssef, Farhan in CNS Squash final

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) and Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) marched into the final of CNS International Squash with contrasting wins at the Jahangir Khan Complex Karachi.The $ 18000 event semis saw Farhan beating his countryman Asim Khan in a tough battle 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. Youssef Ibrahim however proved too good for Shahjahan Khan (PAK) beating him in straight games 11-8, 11-4, 11-3Results: semi-finals: Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt Shahjahan Khan (PAK) 11-8, 11-4,11-3; [3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Asim Khan (PAK) 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.

