Youssef, Farhan in CNS Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) and Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) marched into the final of CNS International Squash with contrasting wins at the Jahangir Khan Complex Karachi.The $ 18000 event semis saw Farhan beating his countryman Asim Khan in a tough battle 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. Youssef Ibrahim however proved too good for Shahjahan Khan (PAK) beating him in straight games 11-8, 11-4, 11-3Results: semi-finals: Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt Shahjahan Khan (PAK) 11-8, 11-4,11-3; [3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Asim Khan (PAK) 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.