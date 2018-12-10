Youssef, Farhan in CNS Squash final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) and Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) marched into the final of CNS International Squash with contrasting wins at the Jahangir Khan Complex Karachi.The $ 18000 event semis saw Farhan beating his countryman Asim Khan in a tough battle 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. Youssef Ibrahim however proved too good for Shahjahan Khan (PAK) beating him in straight games 11-8, 11-4, 11-3Results: semi-finals: Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt Shahjahan Khan (PAK) 11-8, 11-4,11-3; [3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Asim Khan (PAK) 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.
ISLAMABAD: Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) and Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) marched into the final of CNS International Squash with contrasting wins at the Jahangir Khan Complex Karachi.The $ 18000 event semis saw Farhan beating his countryman Asim Khan in a tough battle 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. Youssef Ibrahim however proved too good for Shahjahan Khan (PAK) beating him in straight games 11-8, 11-4, 11-3Results: semi-finals: Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt Shahjahan Khan (PAK) 11-8, 11-4,11-3; [3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Asim Khan (PAK) 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.