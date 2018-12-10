Prayer leader appeals for help

PESHAWAR: A prayer leader and khateeb of a local mosque has sought help of charity organisations and philanthropists for the treatment of his minor son who has been suffering from a fatal blood disease.

Maulana Muhammad Idrees, a prayer leader at a local mosque in Kheshgi Payan, Nowshera, told The News that his 10-year-old son Muhammad Osama had been diagnosed with a blood disease two months ago. He added that the doctors referred him to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Peshawar, but the hospital management refused to admit him as his disease was not curable at the facility.

“We are now treating him at the Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicines (IRNUM) in Peshawar where the doctors are examining the patient on a weekly basis,” the prayer leader said and added that he could not afford the travelling and treatment expenses.

Hailing from Bajaur tribal district, Maulana Idrees is father of seven children and has no regular salary or stipend for his services.

Besides leading prayers at Haji Alam Sher Mosque in Kheshgi village, he sells second-hand clothes, socks and garments at a make-shift shop in front of the local hospital to earn livelihood for his family.

He appealed the prime minister and KP chief minister to help him in the treatment of his son and also appealed to the well-off people and charity organisations to help him in this regard. Those wishing to help him can approach him at 0301-5255109, or management of the IRNUM hospital Peshawar.